Petroecuador says it lifts force majeure, crude exports back online soon

QUITO, March 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador has lifted its force majeure declaration from late February following a bridge collapse and will soon bring paused crude exports back online, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

The collapsed bridge in Napo province, southeast of the capital Quito, had pipelines running parallel to it. The lines were intact but were turned off as a precaution after heavy rainfall struck the area in the country's tropical Amazon rainforest and officials worried that debris from the bridge could damage them.

Petroecuador suspended operations on its SOTE pipeline network on Feb. 23, as did private pipeline operator OCP Ecuador on its line, in an effort to limit possible environmental damages after the Rio Marker overflowed its banks.

The following day, the country's energy ministry declared force majeure, including for Petroecuador's crude exports.

A declaration of force majeure typically offers legal protection against non-fulfillment of contractual obligations due to unforeseeable circumstances like natural disasters.

In its statement, Petroecuador said it restarted the affected SOTE and Shushufindi pipelines last Wednesday, while OCP Ecuador restarted its operations on Friday.

The state-run company added that it expects to be back at previous output levels in the "next few days," including for its crude shipments.

Around 95% of oil output has been re-established to reach nearly 374,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and related drilling activities for this year will also continue as planned, the company said.

More than 1,600 wells have also been restarted without incident, Petroecuador said, while another 25 still require maintenance before they can resume production.

The offline wells are responsible for some 4,200 barrels of daily output, the company added.

Due to past problems with the same pipelines mostly because of falling rocks or mudslides, Petroecuador has said it will build new lines that can better withstand the elements.

