Petrofac forecasts wider loss for 2022 after portfolio review















April 12 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L) said on Wednesday it expects to report a wider operating loss of about $150 million to $170 million for 2022, after a review of its portfolio of contracts and contractual and commercial issues revealed increased costs.

The oilfield services provider said its forecast includes an operating loss of about $240 million to $260 million in the engineering and construction division, its largest unit.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran











