Petronas says assessing fire damage at Malaysian joint venture with Aramco















KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said on Tuesday it was studying the damage to interconnecting pipes caused by a fire last week at its refinery and petrochemical joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

Petronas said last Thursday a fire and explosion occurred at the Pengerang Integrated Complex located in the southern Malaysian state of Johor. No casualties were reported.

"The damage to the interconnecting pipes caused by the recent incident at Pengerang Integrated Complex is currently being further assessed for rectification," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

All other utilities within the complex will continue to operate as normal to meet business needs, it said.

In March 2020, five people were killed in a fire at the 300,000 barrel-per-day complex, forcing it to close for more than two years. It restarted in May, Reuters reported.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











