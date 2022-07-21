Petronas sells Sept Labuan crude at record premium on tight supplies -sources

A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil company Petronas has sold a cargo of Labuan crude at a record premium amid tight supplies for sweet crude in the region, several traders said on Thursday.

The cargo, loading in September, was sold at a premium of more than $20 a barrel to dated Brent to Vitol, they said.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

