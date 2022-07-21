1 minute read
Petronas sells Sept Labuan crude at record premium on tight supplies -sources
SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil company Petronas has sold a cargo of Labuan crude at a record premium amid tight supplies for sweet crude in the region, several traders said on Thursday.
The cargo, loading in September, was sold at a premium of more than $20 a barrel to dated Brent to Vitol, they said.
Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
