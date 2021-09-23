Skip to main content

PetroVietnam Gas says deal signed with AES on LNG joint venture

PetroVietnam oil tanks are pictured in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Gas (GAS.HM) has signed an agreement with AES Corp (AES.N) to form a joint venture to operate an LNG terminal in Vietnam, the Vietnamese firm said on Thursday.

The joint venture, LNG Son My, is part of a $1.3 billion LNG-to-power complex in the central province of Binh Thuan, PetroVietnam Gas said in a statement, adding that it will annually supply 3.6 million tonnes of LNG to two power plants in the complex to be operational from 2025.

