Energy
PetroVietnam Gas says deal signed with AES on LNG joint venture
HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Gas (GAS.HM) has signed an agreement with AES Corp (AES.N) to form a joint venture to operate an LNG terminal in Vietnam, the Vietnamese firm said on Thursday.
The joint venture, LNG Son My, is part of a $1.3 billion LNG-to-power complex in the central province of Binh Thuan, PetroVietnam Gas said in a statement, adding that it will annually supply 3.6 million tonnes of LNG to two power plants in the complex to be operational from 2025.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.