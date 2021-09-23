PetroVietnam Gas says deal signed with AES on LNG joint venture

PetroVietnam oil tanks are pictured in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Gas (GAS.HM) has signed an agreement with AES Corp (AES.N) to form a joint venture to operate an LNG terminal in Vietnam, the Vietnamese firm said on Thursday.

The joint venture, LNG Son My, is part of a $1.3 billion LNG-to-power complex in the central province of Binh Thuan, PetroVietnam Gas said in a statement, adding that it will annually supply 3.6 million tonnes of LNG to two power plants in the complex to be operational from 2025.

Editing by Martin Petty

