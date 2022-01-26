Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Energy

PetroVietnam says Nghi Son refinery responsible for production cut

1 minute read

The building of PetroVietnam headquarters is seen in Hanoi July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Wednesday that Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical, the operator of the country's largest oil refinery, was responsible for the recent production cut at the facility.

"The management board of NSRP is responsible for its decision to cancel two shipments of crude oil that put the refinery at risk of shutdown," PetroVietnam, which holds a stake of 25.1% in the facility, said in an emailed statement.

NSRP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters