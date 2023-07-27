PG&E second-quarter profit rises on lower legal costs

July 27 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp (PCG.N) on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter profit, primarily driven by lower costs related to wildfire claims and bankruptcy filings.

PG&E in 2020 emerged from a contentious bankruptcy saga that began after its long-neglected electrical grid ignited wildfires in California that killed more than 100 people.

The liability claims related to wildfires have caused substantial financial burden on the company.

"Through the first half of 2023, we feel confident that we continue to reduce physical risk on our system overall, and that our investments since 2017 have made a dramatic difference in preventing catastrophic wildfires," said CEO Patti Poppe, adding that PG&E expects continued steady and predictable improvement in its financial health.

The company re-affirmed its annual adjusted profit outlook to between $1.19 and $1.23 per share, compared with analysts' expectation of $1.21 per share.

PG&E reported a net income of $406 million, or 19 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $356 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

