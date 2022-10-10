Philippines energy chief: 2023 power supply conditions look 'difficult'















MANILA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' energy minister said on Monday the country's power supply situation next year is likely to be difficult, with some hydro plants expected to be unable to deliver electricity.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, in a media forum, also said he was encouraging the increased use of renewable sources of energy, which could help ease the impact of high fuel prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz, Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.