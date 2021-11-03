Phillips 66 to begin repairs next week on two units at shut Louisiana refinery -sources

Flags wave in front of the Phillips 66 refinery near Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S. October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Kelly/File Photo

HOUSTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) plans to begin repairs on a catalytic reformer and a hydrotreater next week at its storm-damaged, shut 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery, said people familiar with the company’s plans.

Repairs are set to begin in January on the 250,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), the people said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese

