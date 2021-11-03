Energy
Phillips 66 to begin repairs next week on two units at shut Louisiana refinery -sources
HOUSTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) plans to begin repairs on a catalytic reformer and a hydrotreater next week at its storm-damaged, shut 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery, said people familiar with the company’s plans.
Repairs are set to begin in January on the 250,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), the people said.
Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese
