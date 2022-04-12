Phillips 66 CEO Garland to step down

The Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

April 12 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) said on Tuesday Greg Garland will step down as chief executive officer on July 1 after 10 years of being at the helm.

Garland will remain as executive chairman of the board of directors and Mark Lashier, president and chief operating officer, will assume the CEO's role, the U.S. refiner said.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

