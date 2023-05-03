Phillips 66 plans for refineries to run in mid-90% range in second quarter















HOUSTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) plans for its 11 refineries to run in the mid-90% range of their combined crude oil capacity of 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Mitchell said on Wednesday.

The refineries operated at 93% of their combined capacity in the first quarter, well above the expected mid-80% range company executives had forecast in January.

Phillips 66's utilization forecast was above those laid out by leading U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) and Valero Energy Corp, the nation's second-largest refiner.

Marathon said its refineries are expected to average a 91% utilization rate in the second quarter while Valero put its rate at between 91% and 93%.

Brian Mandel, executive vice president of marketing, said tightening global supply as the U.S. enters the summer driving season would boost margins for the company.

"As margins in Asia and Europe have begun to fall, we're beginning to see runs trim, particularly in Korea, Taiwan and Europe," Mandel said.

"Also, China is heading this month into a turnaround season, which should, along with the low U.S. inventories and the fact that we're stepping into summer driving season, begin to help strengthen, in our opinion, global margins," Mandel said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.