EnergyPhillips 66 posts fifth straight quarterly loss on winter storm impact

Reuters
2 minute read

The Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery is pictured in West Lake, Louisiana, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Phillips 66 (PSX.N) said on Friday its loss widened in the first quarter from the previous three months as severe winter storms in February impacted the refiner's operations in the U.S. central states and Gulf Coast regions.

The regions were slammed by a deep freeze in February that led to power outages which disrupted energy supply and sent numerous refineries and chemical plants offline for weeks. Several companies, including Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), have issued profit hit warnings due to the storm.

"We realized lower utilization and higher costs across our businesses," Phillips 66 Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said.

The Houston, Texas-based refiner said realized refining margins rose to $4.36 per barrel in the first quarter from $2.18 per barrel on a sequential basis.

The refiner posted its fifth straight net loss that stood at $654 million, or $1.49 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $539 million, or $1.23 per share, in the prior quarter.

