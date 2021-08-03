Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Phillips 66 posts first profit in a year on fuel demand recovery

A Phillips 66 gas pump is seen at a station in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) posted an adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, its first in a year, as it benefited from a rebound in fuel demand due to the easing of pandemic-related travel curbs.

Fuel consumption has been rising this year after hitting record lows in 2020, as expanding vaccination drives encouraged governments to lift travel and other restrictions.

"Our second-quarter results reflect the recovery of operations after the prior quarter's winter storms, as well as further product demand improvement as more people across the globe are vaccinated," said Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66.

The company said its refining business lost $706 million on a pre-tax basis in the second quarter, smaller than the $1 billion loss in the prior three months.

The company's adjusted earnings came in at $329 million, or 74 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $509 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter.

Smaller rivals Valero Energy (VLO.N) and PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N) last week posted results above Wall Street expectations, pointing to improving margins on the back of a rebound in fuel demand.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

