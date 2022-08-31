Physical flows continue to inch up after Nord Stream halt

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany via the Baltic Sea continued to rise slightly on Wednesday morning, hours after the flows fell to zero as Russia halted gas supplies via the pipeline, citing maintenance reasons.

Physical flows rose to 119,983 kilowatt hours per hour (kwh/h) at 1000-1100 CET (0800-0900 GMT) from 115,111 kwh/h the previous period, according to flow data from entry points linking Nord Stream 1 to the German gas network.

The reason for the rise was not immediately clear.

The Nord Stream 1 consortium, which has said it is not in charge of the three-day maintenance at the Portovaya compressor station announced by Gazprom (GAZP.MM), was not immediately available for comment. read more

Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Louise Heavens

