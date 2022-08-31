Physical flows once again at zero during Nord Stream maintenance
BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany via the Baltic Sea fell back to zero on Wednesday afternoon after a slight bump in supply was reported earlier in the day.
Physical flows had risen to 115,111 kilowatt hours per hour (kwh/h) at 0900-1000 CET and then 119,983 kwh/h at 1000-1100 CET before going back to zero at 1100-1200 CET, according to flow data from entry points linking Nord Stream 1 to the German gas network.
The reason for the rise was not immediately clear.
The Nord Stream 1 consortium, which has said it is not in charge of the three-day maintenance at the Portovaya compressor station announced by Gazprom (GAZP.MM), was not immediately available for comment. read more
