Physical flows once again at zero during Nord Stream maintenance

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany via the Baltic Sea fell back to zero on Wednesday afternoon after a slight bump in supply was reported earlier in the day.

Physical flows had risen to 115,111 kilowatt hours per hour (kwh/h) at 0900-1000 CET and then 119,983 kwh/h at 1000-1100 CET before going back to zero at 1100-1200 CET, according to flow data from entry points linking Nord Stream 1 to the German gas network.

The reason for the rise was not immediately clear.

The Nord Stream 1 consortium, which has said it is not in charge of the three-day maintenance at the Portovaya compressor station announced by Gazprom (GAZP.MM), was not immediately available for comment. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.