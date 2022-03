FIL EPHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

March 22 (Reuters) - Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into Germany fell to 58.5 million kilowatt hours per hour on Tuesday, data from the pipeline operator showed.

Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

