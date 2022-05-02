Physical gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline at Mallnow halt -Gascade data

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

May 2 (Reuters) - Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, stopped on Monday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 13,218,713 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) before they dropped to 0, data from operator Gascade showed.

Physical entry flows at the German border point of Mallnow had previously fallen to zero in both March and April. read more

The Yamal pipeline has mostly worked in a reverse mode since last December, sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland.

Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has not booked any gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for the third quarter, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the latest auction results on the GSA Platform. read more

