Physical gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline at Mallnow halt -Gascade data

May 3 (Reuters) - Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, stopped on Tuesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were flowing eastward at 11,184,091 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) before dropping to zero, the data showed. read more

Physical gas had flowed westward for a brief period on Monday, after which it halted before resuming eastward flows earlier. read more

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

