Physical gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline at Mallnow stop -data

A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

May 6 (Reuters) - Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, stopped on Friday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border had been flowing eastward at 3,210,488 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) before dropping to zero, the data showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.