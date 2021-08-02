Pioneer Natural posts second-quarter profit on oil price boost

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N) on Monday reported a profit in the second quarter compared to a loss in the previous three months, as rebounding demand for industrial activity and travel strengthen fuel prices.

Oil prices are trading near multi-year highs helped by output curbs by the OPEC+, and coronavirus vaccine roll-outs that's fueling demand as virus-led restrictions ease. U.S. crude has climbed 52% since the start of 2021 and 24% in the June quarter.

"We are witnessing strong oil demand growth as the global macroeconomic environment continues to improve, with a corresponding improvement in commodity prices," Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said in a statement.

The company's quarterly production averaged at 629,468 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), higher than 473,937 boepd in the previous quarter.

Pioneer Natural on Monday also declared inaugural variable dividend of $1.51 per share to be paid during the third quarter.

The company said net income stood at $380 million, or $1.54 per share, for three months ended June 30, up from a loss of $70 million, or 33 cents per share, in the prior quarter.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

