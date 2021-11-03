Pioneer Natural posts third-quarter profit, raises dividend

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit, compared to a year-ago loss, after it said it would sell its Delaware basin assets to Continental Resources (CLR.N) in a deal valued at $3.25 billion.

The company also said it was raising its quarterly cash dividend by more than 10% to 62 cents per share and announced a quarterly cash variable dividend of $3.02 per share.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur

