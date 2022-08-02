Pioneer Natural quarterly profit rises on soaring oil prices

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N) reported sharply higher second-quarter profits on Tuesday, boosted by surging oil and gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns.

Net income attributable to Pioneer shareholders grew to $2.37 billion, or $9.30 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $380 million, or $1.54 per share, a year ago.

Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

