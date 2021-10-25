Pioneer Natural Resources lost $501 million on hedging in third quarter -filing

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) on Monday reported it lost $501 million on oil and gas hedging in the third quarter, according to a securities filing.

The company's hedging losses totaled $2.02 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, the filing showed.

Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chris Reese

