Energy
Pioneer Natural Resources lost $501 million on hedging in third quarter -filing
Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) on Monday reported it lost $501 million on oil and gas hedging in the third quarter, according to a securities filing.
The company's hedging losses totaled $2.02 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, the filing showed.
