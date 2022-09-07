Pioneer Natural Resources says U.S. oil output likely below expectations

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Companies Pioneer Natural Resources Co Follow

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output is likely going to come in below expectations, with even lower growth possible next year, Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer of leading shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources, (PXD.N) said on Wednesday.

Sheffield anticipates U.S. oil growth to be around 500,000 barrels per day this year, and said it could fall below that next year amid supply chain issues, infrastructure constraints and inflation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.