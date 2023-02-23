Pioneer Natural Resources sees oil price above $90 a barrel by summer















DENVER, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices will likely climb to the $90 a barrel to $100 a barrel range by this summer, Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer of shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) said on Thursday during a quarterly conference call.

Brent futures were around $82 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were trading around $75.63 a barrel. WTI, the U.S. benchmark, was up 2.2% for the day, but well below levels seen last year when it topped $100 a barrel for parts of the summer.

Shares of Pioneer were up just a fraction in morning trading around $205.90 each.

Rival Coterra Energy, which also held a conference call on Thursday, said it expected its oil volumes to grow by about 2% this year, while its gas output would decline 1% versus the prior year.

Shale companies have been pulling back on gas activity as prices this week fell below $2 per mmBTU, the lowest since 2020. Gas-focused producer Chesapeake said it planned to drop three drilling rigs this year and reduce well completions activities. read more

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Bernadette Baum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.