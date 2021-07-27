Pioneer Natural Resources warns of $832 mln Q2 loss on hedges

July 27 (Reuters) - Independent shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) on Tuesday warned it would be hit by an $832 million second quarter loss on oil and gas derivatives, according to a regulatory filing.

Many producers locked in sales when oil prices rose above $40 a barrel last year, but are now facing losses as crude has jumped to above $60 a barrel during the quarter .

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.