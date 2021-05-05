Skip to main content

EnergyPioneer's CEO says consolidation needed to quell U.S. shale production

Reuters
1 minute read

Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer of top U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N), on Wednesday said more consolidation is needed to curb smaller producers' output gains.

Private companies have been adding rigs and increasing oil and gas production as publicly traded firms vow to focus on shareholder returns over volume growth. Pioneer this week closed on its $6.4 billion acquisition of DoublePoint Energy for $6.4 billion, a few months after acquiring rival Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion.

Energy

