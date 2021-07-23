PipeChina completes Hainan gas pipeline to cut use of coal

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - PipeChina has completed building work on a natural gas pipeline to supply the entire coast of the southern island province of Hainan, promising to cut use of dirtier fuel coal, the oil and gas infrastructure giant said on Friday.

A new section of pipeline stretching 289 km (180 miles) along Hainan's east coast is designed to carry nearly 1.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas a year, replacing the equivalent of 18.12 million tonnes of coal, PipeChina said.

The newly started section was connected on Friday to a previously built western section, taking the pipeline's total length to 875 km (544 miles), with an annual carrying capacity of 4.1 bcm.

Hainan, which receives gas supplies from domestic onshore and offshore fields and imports of liquefied natural gas, is estimated to consume more than 10 bcm of natural gas a year by 2025, PipeChina added.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

