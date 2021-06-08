Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Pipeline leak at Libya's Samah oilfield

1 minute read

A pipeline leak at Libya's Samah oilfield may pause pumping operations, an oil engineer there and an oil source at Waha Oil Company said on Tuesday.

Samah feeds the Es Sider oil terminal and an oil official at the port said Waha oil production is currently about 285,000 barrels a day.

A leak on Monday in the same pipeline, connecting Samah to Es Sider, was controlled but it leaked again on Tuesday, the oil engineer at the field said.

Waha is a subsidiary of National Oil Corp (NOC).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 9:48 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE China tells PetroChina to stop trading off oil quotas with teapots

Chinese authorities have ordered a unit of state-run PetroChina to stop trading off crude oil import quotas with local refineries as part of a crackdown on excessive fuel production, a move that could cut the country's crude imports by 3%, sources said.

EnergyU.S. must work with allies to secure electric vehicle metals -White House
EnergyU.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers
EnergyOil prices retreat but outlook remains positive
EnergyCroatia's INA, Hungary's MOL to take full ownership of OMV Slovenija