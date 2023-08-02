Pipeline operator Williams Companies Q2 profit beats on higher natgas volumes

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Williams Companies (WMB.N) beat second-quarter profit estimates on transporting higher volumes of natural gas and as it benefited from certain acquisitions.

The company on Wednesday reported an adjusted profit of 42 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of 39 cents, according to Refinitiv.

The United States became the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer by installed capacity in 2022, helped by a surge in plant construction and a decade of surging shale gas discoveries, benefiting pipeline operators such as Williams Companies.

U.S. LNG exports are poised to reach 12.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this year and 12.7 bcfd next year.

The company's natural gas pipeline from its Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment transported volumes of 19.9 trillion British thermal units (Tbtu) per day during the quarter, compared with 16.9 Tbtu last year.

Williams reiterated its 2023 adjusted core profit forecast of between $6.4 billion and $6.8 billion.

"We also benefited from our first full quarter of contributions from the MountainWest Pipeline transmission and storage assets" said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO.

MountainWest comprises roughly 2,000 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline systems primarily located across Utah, Wyoming and Colorado, totaling about 8 bcfd of transmission capacity.

The company's quarterly revenue fell 0.3% to $2.48 billion, missing estimates of $2.65 billion, primarily due to a drop in product sales revenue.

Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

