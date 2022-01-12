Poland's Orlen to sell Lotos assets to Aramco, MOL

The logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at a petrol station in Warsaw, Poland, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) will sell some of Lotos's (LTSP.WA) assets to companies including Saudi Aramco and Hungary's MOL (MOLB.BU), it said on Wednesday, fulfilling EU antitrust rulings to complete its takeover of its smaller Polish peer.

The acquisition of Lotos by PKN Orlen is part of a wider plan of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to increase control over the economy and create what it calls national champions able to compete with global players.

PKN Orlen announced plans to take over Lotos in 2018, but had to meet several conditions set by the European Commission, to complete the deal. The company agreed to sell some of Lotos' assets to address competition concerns.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We have made several acquisitions, but we still have a lot of acquisitions ahead of us," Orlen chief executive Daniel Obajtek told a news conference

"We must carry them out so that we can balance the company, which will be able to compete in those markets, will be able to set trends and standards in business."

Poland's Unimot and Hungary's Rossi Biofuel will also purchase some Lotos assets, Orlen said

PKN Orlen also plans to take over Polish gas giant PGNiG (PGN.WA) and the deal is pending on the approval by antimonopoly watchdog UOKiK.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Banacka and Anna Koper, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, writing by Alan Charlish Editing by Louise Heavens, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.