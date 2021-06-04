Poland downplays Denmark's withdrawal of environmental permit for gas link

Gas pipes are seen at the construction site of the upcoming Baltic Pipe gas pipeline at Houstrup Strand, at Noerre Nebel in West Jutland, Denmark, February 23, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/John Randeris via REUTERS

Denmark's decision to rescind an environmental permit for Baltic Pipe, a pipeline connecting Poland with Norwegian gas fields via the Baltic Sea and Denmark, has no impact on the implementation of the project, Polish grid operator Gaz-System said.

Danish grid operator Energinet said on Thursday that construction of the Baltic Pipe had been halted in Denmark after an environmental permit was rescinded. read more

"The decision does not affect the implementation of the Baltic Pipe project by Gaz-System," the Polish operator said in a statement.

The project, which Poland expected to be ready in 2022, is key in Warsaw's plans to cut reliance on Russian gas supplies.

"...Construction works in the Baltic Pipe project, for which the company is responsible, both onshore and in the Baltic Sea, are running smoothly and on schedule," Gaz-System also said.

It said it was in contact with the Danish operator seeking an explanation of the situation.

Gaz-System has not provided more information and was not immediately available to comment on how advanced the construction of the 900-km pipeline is.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.