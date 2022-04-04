Poland needs to adjust its energy strategy due to volatile gas prices, says ministry

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - Poland wants to increase importance of coal fired power plants until 2049 as it needs to adjust its energy strategy amid volatile gas prices and war in Ukraine, the spokesman of state assets minister was quoted as saying by state-owned news agency PAP.

"Price volatility means that gas as transition fuel in power generation is not acceptable. (...) Today we want to make coal-fired power plants function much longer, and turn them into a stabilizer of the whole system," Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin was quoted as saying by PAP.

Ministry's spokesman said later that Poland does not plan to extend the operation of plants beyond 2049, but to increase their use over the assumptions made before Russia invaded Ukraine, as it does not plan to replace them with gas plants to such extent as it was initially planned.

Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki,Editing by William Maclean

