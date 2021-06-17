Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Poland sees possibility of reaching agreement with Czechs on Turow mine

PGE Turow Power Station is seen in Bogatynia, south-western Poland, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel//File Photo

PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Warsaw sees a possibility of reaching an agreement with Prague over an open-pit coal mine in Poland near the Czech border, Poland's Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka said on Thursday, as the neighbouring countries were about to start negotiations.

"We absolutely see a possibility of reaching such agreement," Kurtyka told a press conference in Prague.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish, Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

