Poland's gas storage facilities are 81% full, says PGNiG

A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed Polish and Russian flag colours in this illustration taken April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WARSAW, May 4 (Reuters) - Poland's gas storage facilities are 81% full, gas company PGNiG (PGN.WA) said on Wednesday, an increase on the previous week after Russia cut off supplies.

"Stocks of gas... are growing!" PGNiG said in a tweet. "It is an effect of, among other things, the intesification of supplies of LNG to Poland undertaken by PGNiG in recent weeks."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.