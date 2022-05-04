1 minute read
Poland's gas storage facilities are 81% full, says PGNiG
WARSAW, May 4 (Reuters) - Poland's gas storage facilities are 81% full, gas company PGNiG (PGN.WA) said on Wednesday, an increase on the previous week after Russia cut off supplies.
"Stocks of gas... are growing!" PGNiG said in a tweet. "It is an effect of, among other things, the intesification of supplies of LNG to Poland undertaken by PGNiG in recent weeks."
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz
