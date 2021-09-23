Skip to main content

Energy

Poland's KGHM could turn into net energy producer, says CEO

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - KGHM (KGH.WA), one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, could become a net energy producer as a result of investment in nuclear power, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

KGHM, which is the second biggest energy consumer in Poland, wants to build its own energy sources in order to become less reliant on external sources and keep its costs under control.

On Thursday, the company signed an agreement with American NuScale Power and Polish company PBE Molecule on developing nuclear energy saying it would need at least four small modular reactors (SMR).

