Poland's KGHM expects to cut gas consumption in 2022 to below 2 TWh
WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Polish miner KGHM (KGH.WA) expects to reduce gas consumption in 2022 to below 2 terawatt-hours (TWh) and possibly to as low as 1.8-1.9 TWh, compared to the previously planned 2.5 TWh, Chief Financial Officer Andrzej Kensbok said on Thursday.
Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Edmund Blair
