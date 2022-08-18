Poland's KGHM expects to cut gas consumption in 2022 to below 2 TWh

Workers prepare to pour molten silver into moulds at the KGHM copper and precious metals smelter processing plant in Glogow May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Companies KGHM Polska Miedz SA Follow

WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Polish miner KGHM (KGH.WA) expects to reduce gas consumption in 2022 to below 2 terawatt-hours (TWh) and possibly to as low as 1.8-1.9 TWh, compared to the previously planned 2.5 TWh, Chief Financial Officer Andrzej Kensbok said on Thursday.

