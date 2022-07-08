Poland's KGHM says small reactors may cost $2 bln to build

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Six small modular nuclear reactors which Polish miner KGHM (KGH.WA) aims to build with technology firm NuScale Power could cost up to $2 billion, Chief Financial Officer Andrzej Kensbok said on Friday.

Poland's second largest electricity consumer plans to expand its power generation base to become less dependent on external supply as energy costs soar.

"The cost of six units may be around $1.5 billion to $2 billion," Kensbok told a news conference.

KGHM and NuScale Power signed a deal in February to start deploying small modular reactors in Poland, aiming to have the first one operational by 2029.

Businessmen Zygmunt Solorz, owner of media and telecommunications group Cyfrowy Polsat (CPS.WA), and Michal Solowow, owner of chemicals firm Synthos, also plan to build small modular reactors together.

In 2021 Polish refiner PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) also announced a deal with Synthos Green Energy to invest in small and micro nuclear reactors. read more

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; writing by Anna Koper and Alan Charlish; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely

