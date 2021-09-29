Skip to main content

Energy

Poland's PGE expects coal assets carveout to be completed in 2022

1 minute read

WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest utility, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna , expects the carveout of its coal assets to be completed in 2022, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Poland relies heavily on energy from coal, but plans to increase the share of renewables in its energy output. The government plans to take over the coal assets owned by its utilities, except from hard coal mines, and then transfer them to a new state-owned company.

"We assume that the process will probably be completed next year," PGE CEO Wojciech Dabrowski told a press conference.

Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:39 AM UTC

APPEC-Oil tanker market set to endure low earnings for another year -BIMCO

The global oil tanker market faces another year of low earnings as the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine inequalities disrupt demand and producers limit output of crude, a shipping analyst said on Wednesday.

Energy
British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue
Energy
Oil drops a second day after rally peters out
Energy
Equinor, Rosneft to cooperate in cutting emissions in Russia
Energy
China calls for coal transportation to be strengthened to secure supply