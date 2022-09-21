Poland's PGE says evaluation of coal assets underway in carve-out process

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of the company PGE is seen on a building at the Turow open-pit coal mine in Bogatynia, Poland, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

WARSAW/GDANSK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The due diligence of PGE's (PGE.WA) coal-fired power generation assets is underway in the carve-out process planned under the government plan, the Polish company's chief executive Wojciech Dabrowski said on Wednesday.

"The coal-asset spinoff is going according to plan. The due diligence process aimed to evaluate the assets is underway and I hope we will know the details of the agreements soon," Dabrowski told a news briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Karol Badohal, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.