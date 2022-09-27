Poland's PGNiG to import at least 6.5 bcm of natural gas from Norway in 2023

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

GDANSK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Polish oil and gas company producer PGNiG (PGN.WA) will import at least 6.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Norway in 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

These deliveries will run via the Baltic Pipe pipeline, it said.

PGNiG also said that in 2023 it will use 80% of the pipeline's capacity reserved by the company, which will rise to 90% in 2024, equal to about 7.7 billion cubic metres.

The pipeline, with a capacity of 10 billion cubic metres, opens on Tuesday. It will provide Poland with alternative sources of gas which it has been seeking since April when it was cut off from Russian supplies.

PGNiG said it had reserved about 8 billion cubic metres of the pipeline's capacity for its deliveries.

Following talks with gas suppliers from the Norwegian Continental Shelf, PGNiG has enough resources to fully utilise the pipeline's capacity available for 2022.

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Anna Banacka, Editing by Louise Heavens

