Poland's PKN opens new format retail outlet in diversification drive

The logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at a petrol station in Warsaw, Poland, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

June 23 (Reuters) - Poland's PKN Orlen has launched its first new format retail outlet as part of the state-run oil refiner's plan to invest 11 billion zloty ($2.9 billion) in the retail business by 2030.

PKN Orlen (PKN.WA), which is diversifying into other sectors in response to an expected fall in oil demand, plans to open 40 new retail outlets this year and 900 within the next four and a half years, its chief executive Daniel Obajtek said.

"These 900 are a mininum, I think there will be many more," Obajtek said on Wednesday of the new format shops, which will sell food and coffee.

The oil refiner, which bought troubled newspaper distributor Ruch last year, is also investing in courier services and plans to open about 5,000 pick-up and drop-off points and around 500 automated parcel locker machines this year.

These have become increasingly popular in Poland during the coronavirus pandemic as people shop online.

PKN Orlen has said it plans to have about 2,000 automated parcel locker machines, which is likely to increase competition for the biggest player in Poland, InPost (INPST.AS).

($1 = 3.7836 zlotys)

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Alexander Smith

