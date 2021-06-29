Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Poland's PKN Orlen agrees nuclear technology cooperation deal with Synthos

1 minute read

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Poland's PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) has signed a cooperation agreement with chemicals company Synthos on small nuclear projects, the chief executive of the oil company said on Tuesday, as the country shifts to greener energy.

Poland, which relies on coal for most of its power, plans to increase its share of emissions-free nuclear and renewable energy generation. PKN said earlier it would invest in offshore wind farms among other projects.

"We have signed a framework agreement...regarding the implementation of zero-emission technology, nuclear technology, small and micro-nuclear reactors," Daniel Obajtek told a news conference adding that companies should agree on details within three months.

He added that the investment in small reactors will not affect Poland's investment in large nuclear power plants.

Poland plans to have its first big nuclear reactor operating in 2033.

Reporting by Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 9:55 AM UTCSaudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal -sources

Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) has invited banks to pitch for an advisory role to help finance the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, the oil giant's second major midstream deal after a $12.4 billion deal for oil pipelines, three sources said.

EnergyBritain publishes CO2 permit free allocation list for aviation
EnergyOil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook
EnergyJBIC to support exports of coal power plants with CCS or ammonia co-firing
EnergySteel sector may be saddled with up to $70 bln stranded assets -report