Poland's PKN Orlen agrees nuclear technology cooperation deal with Synthos

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Poland's PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) has signed a cooperation agreement with chemicals company Synthos on small nuclear projects, the chief executive of the oil company said on Tuesday, as the country shifts to greener energy.

Poland, which relies on coal for most of its power, plans to increase its share of emissions-free nuclear and renewable energy generation. PKN said earlier it would invest in offshore wind farms among other projects.

"We have signed a framework agreement...regarding the implementation of zero-emission technology, nuclear technology, small and micro-nuclear reactors," Daniel Obajtek told a news conference adding that companies should agree on details within three months.

He added that the investment in small reactors will not affect Poland's investment in large nuclear power plants.

Poland plans to have its first big nuclear reactor operating in 2033.

Reporting by Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish, editing by Louise Heavens

