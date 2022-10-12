Poland's PKN says oil supplies to Plock refinery uninterrupted

- Companies
WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poland's PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) said on Wednesday that oil supplies to it Plock refinery were not interrupted as a result of a leak detected in the Druzhba pipeline.
Polish operator PERN has detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, it said on Wednesday. read more
Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alan Charlish
