Poland's PKN says oil supplies to Plock refinery uninterrupted

Companies Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA Follow















WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poland's PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) said on Wednesday that oil supplies to it Plock refinery were not interrupted as a result of a leak detected in the Druzhba pipeline.

Polish operator PERN has detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, it said on Wednesday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alan Charlish











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.