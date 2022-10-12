Poland's PKN says oil supplies to Plock refinery uninterrupted

The logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at a petrol station in Warsaw, Poland, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poland's PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) said on Wednesday that oil supplies to it Plock refinery were not interrupted as a result of a leak detected in the Druzhba pipeline.

Polish operator PERN has detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, it said on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alan Charlish

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

