Poland's PZU buys 14.2 mln shares in PKN Orlen from state treasury















GDANSK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Polish insurer PZU (PZU.WA) has signed a deal to buy 14,161,080 shares in Polish energy firm PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) from Poland's state treasury, PZU said on Thursday.

The insurer said it would buy the shares, representing a 2% stake at Orlen's Thursday closing price.

Orlen closed at 53.40 zlotys ($10.78) per share on Thursday, which puts the deal value at 756,2 million zlotys ($1.53 billion).

On Monday, the Polish government cleared the terms of Orlen's planned takeover of Polish gas firm PGNiG (PGN.WA) and said it would sell 2% of Orlen shares, as part of the merger. read more

($1 = 4.9554 zlotys)

Reporting by Maria Gieldon and Karol Badohal; editing by David Evans











