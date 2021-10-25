Polish draft legislation seeks to spread out household gas price rises

WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Polish households may be spared a sharp increase in gas prices in 2022 because proposed legislation could allow suppliers to spread extra costs over several quarters, details of the legislation posted on the parliament website said on Monday.

European gas prices have hit record highs as tight supply has coincided with an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as surging CO2 prices and lower-than-expected gas deliveries from Russia.

"The proposed mechanism guarantees the energy company the possibility of subsequent recovery of actually incurred costs," the draft legislation, which was proposed by lawmakers from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said.

The proposal would enable the prices paid by households to be increased over a longer period instead of a big jump in prices in 2022.

"The possibility of adding these costs to the prices for household consumers in the long term (36 months starting from January 1, 2023) will prevent the risk of a large, cumulative and one-off increase for 2022."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this month that energy subsidies for consumers could amount to as much as 3 billion zlotys-5 billion zlotys ($758 million-$1.26 billion) in 2022, with at least 1.5 billion zlotys already allocated in the budget to help households to cope with rising prices. read more

Poland has asked Brussels to investigate whether the behaviour of Russia's Gazprom has contributed to European gas price rises. read more

($1 = 3.9563 zlotys)

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Alicja Ptak. Editing by Jane Merriman

