Polish PGNiG says gas deliveries from east remain uninterrupted

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Deliveries of natural gas that Poland receives via its eastern border remain uninterrupted, Polish dominant gas company PGNiG (PGN.WA) said on Thursday after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under a long term gas contract with Russia's Gazprom , PGNiG receives gas via transmission entry points at the borders with Ukraine and Belarus.

With a diversified supply portfolio and capacities it booked in cross-border pipelines, PGNiG can source gas from several directions, inclding via the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie and via southern and western borders, the company said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company is booking additional transmission capacities and buying more gas in line with its balancing needs and keeps fuel in storage, it said.

"The company is supplying its customers in line with their needs," PGNiG press office said.

Poland is consuming about 20 billion cubic meters of gas annually. PGNiG's long-term contract with Gazprom is for 10.2 billion of cubic meters per year and expires this year. The rest comes from LNG, imports from the EU markets and domestic output.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.