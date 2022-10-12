Polish pipeline operator PERN says leak detected in Druzhba oil pipeline

Companies Pern Spólka Akcyjna Follow















WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Polish pipeline operator PERN detected a leak on Tuesday evening in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Russia to Europe, it said on Wednesday.

PERN said at this point the causes of the leak are unknown. It was detected in a section of the pipe around 70 kilometres from the central Polish city of Plock.

The second line of the pipeline, and other elements of PERN's infrastructure, were working as normal, PERN said.

"At this point, all PERN services (technical, operational, in-house fire brigade and environmental protection) are taking action in accordance with the algorithms provided for this type of situation," the operator said.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jan Harvey











