Polish regulator to appeal after Gazprom Nord Stream 2 fine annulled















WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK will appeal against a ruling that annulled fines it imposed on Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and five companies responsible for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, it said on Monday.

In 2020 UOKiK fined Gazprom more than 29 billion zlotys ($6.33 billion) for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without Warsaw's approval. It also imposed a total fine of 234 million zloty spread across five other companies involved in financing the project.

On Monday the watchdog said that Poland's Court of Competition and Consumer Protection had overturned the decision.

"We will ask for a written justification for the judgment, and then we will appeal in this case," UOKiK's head, Tomasz Chrostny, said in a statement.

Poland was a staunch opponent of the Nord Stream 2 project because it feared Russia could use energy supplies to exert influence over European countries.

The other companies affected by the fines were Engie Energy (ENGIE.PA), Uniper (UN01.DE), OMV (OMVV.VI), Shell (SHEL.L) and Wintershall.

(This story has been refiled to correct typographical error in headline)

($1 = 4.5825 zlotys)

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marek Strzelecki Editing by David Goodman











