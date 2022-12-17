Polish regulator approves energy tariffs for 2023















WARSAW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Poland's energy market regulator URE has confirmed tariffs for 2023 for five energy suppliers and five distribution companies, it said on Saturday.

Poland has frozen 2023 energy prices at this year's levels up to certain levels of consumption for households. For most households the annual limit will be 2,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Above these levels, energy prices are capped at 0.693 zlotys per kilowatt-hour, while distribution charges will be in line with the approved tariffs for 2023, URE said.

Energy companies in Poland must submit proposed household tariff changes to the regulator for approval.

According to URE, bills for consumers in 2023 who have annual consumption of 2,500 kWh will pay from 56.7%-61% more per month after exceeding the level at which prices are frozen.

The suppliers whose tariffs were approved are PGE Obrot, Tauron Sprzedaz, Enea, Energa Obrot and Tauron Sprzedaz GZE.

The distributors are PGE, Tauron, Enea, Energa and Stoen Operator.

